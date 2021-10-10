Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 311,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,104 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 2.13% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $10,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,065,000 after acquiring an additional 95,199 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPSI stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $528.21 million, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,125.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $210,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $421,336 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

