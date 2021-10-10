Conceal Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $555,916.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. Conceal has a market cap of $11.53 million and $555,916.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Conceal has traded 101.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,985.34 or 1.00053900 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00059800 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.47 or 0.00337489 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.79 or 0.00248901 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.34 or 0.00564711 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004793 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,742,296 coins and its circulating supply is 11,543,874 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

