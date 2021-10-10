Conflux Network (CFX) Price Tops $0.32

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,314.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.09 or 0.06239000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.39 or 0.00318879 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $590.49 or 0.01067508 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00096802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.15 or 0.00490203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.29 or 0.00334971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.83 or 0.00317878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004949 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

