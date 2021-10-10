Connectome (CNTM) Price Up 19.2% Over Last Week

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $140,749.52 and $1.25 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Connectome alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00048048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.00224828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00098686 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.