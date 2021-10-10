Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $28,429.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00048004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.49 or 0.00225186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00098780 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

