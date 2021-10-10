Contrasting 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) & PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.4% of PC Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.0% of PC Connection shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PC Connection and 1stdibs.Com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PC Connection 0 0 0 0 N/A 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67

1stdibs.Com has a consensus target price of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 109.08%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than PC Connection.

Profitability

This table compares PC Connection and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PC Connection 2.27% 9.42% 6.06% 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PC Connection and 1stdibs.Com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PC Connection $2.59 billion 0.45 $55.76 million $2.15 20.86 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 6.46 -$12.53 million N/A N/A

PC Connection has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

Summary

PC Connection beats 1stdibs.Com on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

