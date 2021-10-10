Contrasting Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT)

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.1% of Security National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Security National Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Security National Financial and Orange County Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial $481.46 million 0.35 $55.60 million N/A N/A Orange County Bancorp $58.73 million 3.39 $11.10 million N/A N/A

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Security National Financial and Orange County Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Orange County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Security National Financial and Orange County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial 10.91% 21.16% 3.69% Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Security National Financial beats Orange County Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co. It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. The Cemetery and Mortuary segment consists eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah and one cemetery in the state of California. The Mortgage segment originates and underwrites or otherwise purchases residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and other real estate projects. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

