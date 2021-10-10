Contrasting Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) & Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Ambarella has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumco has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ambarella and Sumco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella 1 3 9 0 2.62 Sumco 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ambarella presently has a consensus price target of $139.73, indicating a potential downside of 9.35%. Given Ambarella’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ambarella is more favorable than Sumco.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ambarella and Sumco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella $222.99 million 25.34 -$59.79 million ($1.69) -91.21 Sumco $2.73 billion 2.04 $246.43 million $1.64 23.44

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ambarella and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella -17.76% -9.69% -8.08% Sumco 8.27% 6.93% 4.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.5% of Ambarella shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ambarella shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sumco beats Ambarella on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Sumco Company Profile

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

