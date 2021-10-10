Convex Finance (CVX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $365.97 Million

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.04 or 0.00023736 BTC on exchanges. Convex Finance has a market cap of $365.97 million and approximately $25.46 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 41.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00063629 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00129777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00083214 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,941.24 or 0.99973652 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,409.13 or 0.06203420 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003139 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 68,726,383 coins and its circulating supply is 28,055,219 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

