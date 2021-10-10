Cook Protocol (COOK) Market Capitalization Tops $3.28 Million

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and $533,906.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00063372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00128801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00082207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,047.36 or 1.00379434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.36 or 0.06253480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003172 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,698,378 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

