Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $140.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $152.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,278,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.83.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

