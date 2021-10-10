Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock Holdings Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,302,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 151,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.45% of Core Laboratories worth $206,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $228,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.19.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

