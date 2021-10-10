Cosmos Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $469.74 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $7.30 billion and approximately $469.74 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $32.78 or 0.00058582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,866.68 or 0.99832121 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00048397 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001170 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001816 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.55 or 0.00490613 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 280,506,881 coins and its circulating supply is 222,722,278 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

