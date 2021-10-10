Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.83.

Shares of COST traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $451.85. 1,542,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $470.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

