Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Holdings Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,359 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.78% of Covetrus worth $28,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVET. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 7,326.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Covetrus during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $39,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $39,637.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,538.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,694 shares of company stock valued at $635,247. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $19.70 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

