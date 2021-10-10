Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Southernsun Asset Management LLC

Southernsun Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,006 shares during the period. Crane accounts for approximately 5.2% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Crane worth $47,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 115.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Crane by 1.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $451,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR opened at $95.80 on Friday. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $49.05 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.94.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.45 million. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

