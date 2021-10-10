Cream 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, Cream has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Cream has a market capitalization of $22,435.85 and approximately $6.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,308.57 or 1.00048864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00061152 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.72 or 0.00343186 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.29 or 0.00248355 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.33 or 0.00574022 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004635 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.