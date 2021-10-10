Cream (CRM) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Cream has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. Cream has a market cap of $22,435.85 and $6.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,308.57 or 1.00048864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00061152 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.72 or 0.00343186 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.29 or 0.00248355 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.33 or 0.00574022 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004635 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004227 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.