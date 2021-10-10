Credits Market Cap Tops $9.43 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $9.43 million and $249,317.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008733 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.