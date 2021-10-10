CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $98.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $84.38 and a 12 month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The business had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,941.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,264,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,914,830 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,532 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,123,000. Himension Fund bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,471,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,678,000 after buying an additional 135,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $15,367,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

