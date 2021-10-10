Critical Analysis: SOS (NYSE:SOS) versus Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) and SOS (NYSE:SOS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

2.0% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of SOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOS has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Yiren Digital and SOS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yiren Digital and SOS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yiren Digital $607.20 million 0.44 -$106.17 million N/A N/A SOS $50.29 million 7.72 $4.40 million N/A N/A

SOS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yiren Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Yiren Digital and SOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yiren Digital -2.29% 13.81% 7.68% SOS N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Yiren Digital beats SOS on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Grade I, Grade II, Grade III, and Grade IV. It offers online consumer finance marketplace and execute loan transactions. The company was founded by Ning Tang in March 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About SOS

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.