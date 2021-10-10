Critical Comparison: Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) & Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) and Compass (NYSE:COMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and Compass, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognizant Technology Solutions 2 3 13 0 2.61 Compass 0 2 7 0 2.78

Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $83.43, suggesting a potential upside of 10.52%. Compass has a consensus target price of $23.38, suggesting a potential upside of 105.95%. Given Compass’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.0% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Compass shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and Compass’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognizant Technology Solutions $16.65 billion 2.38 $1.39 billion $3.42 22.07 Compass $3.72 billion 1.20 -$270.20 million N/A N/A

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Compass.

Profitability

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognizant Technology Solutions 9.65% 17.41% 11.13% Compass N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions beats Compass on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services. The Healthcare segment involves healthcare and life sciences. The Products and Resources segment comprises of retail and consumer goods, manufacturing and logistics, travel and hospitality, and energy and utilities. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment includes communications, information, media and entertainment, and technology. The company was founded by Wijeyaraj Kumar Mahadeva and Francisco D’Souza in 1994 and is headquartered in Teaneck, NJ.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

