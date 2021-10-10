Critical Survey: MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) & BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BSQUARE and MercadoLibre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE -2.16% -10.66% -4.47% MercadoLibre -0.02% 5.55% 0.81%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BSQUARE and MercadoLibre, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A MercadoLibre 0 2 14 0 2.88

MercadoLibre has a consensus target price of $1,905.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.06%. Given MercadoLibre’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MercadoLibre is more favorable than BSQUARE.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BSQUARE and MercadoLibre’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE $47.14 million 0.96 -$1.89 million N/A N/A MercadoLibre $3.97 billion 18.91 -$710,000.00 ($0.08) -18,889.88

MercadoLibre has higher revenue and earnings than BSQUARE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of BSQUARE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of MercadoLibre shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of BSQUARE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of MercadoLibre shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BSQUARE has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MercadoLibre beats BSQUARE on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services. The Edge to Cloud segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) and 24/7 operations services. The company was founded by William T. Baxter in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc. engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions. The company was founded by Marcos Eduardo Galperin on October 15, 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

