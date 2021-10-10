CROAT (CROAT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $86.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. CROAT has a market cap of $248,626.73 and approximately $86.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 95.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 89,567,661 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

