Crowd Machine Hits Market Capitalization of $43,549.35 (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Crowd Machine coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crowd Machine has traded 49.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crowd Machine has a market capitalization of $43,549.35 and approximately $570.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crowd Machine Profile

Crowd Machine (CRYPTO:CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Crowd Machine Coin Trading

