CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $290.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $245.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.18 and a beta of 1.33. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $289.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,090 shares of company stock valued at $81,409,403 in the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 294,036 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after acquiring an additional 40,979 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.