Crown (CRW) Market Cap Reaches $1.48 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $4,066.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,534.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $585.08 or 0.01072866 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.51 or 0.00340165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.61 or 0.00318347 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00042326 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002802 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,172,656 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

