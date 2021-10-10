Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,590 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 30.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Crown by 2,292.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 30.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Crown during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $103.64 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.90 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

