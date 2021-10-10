Crust 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One Crust coin can currently be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crust Coin Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

