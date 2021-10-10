Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,059 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 12,578 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Cryoport worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryoport alerts:

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $65.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $38,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,403.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,574 shares of company stock valued at $25,141,761. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Cryoport Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.