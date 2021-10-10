Crypto Sports Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $414,042.16 and approximately $729.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.