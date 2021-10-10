CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Market Capitalization Tops $609,491.30

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $609,491.30 and $1,752.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.35 or 0.00215954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00097462 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

