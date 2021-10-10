CryptoTask Hits Market Cap of $907,890.30 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoTask has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $907,890.30 and approximately $60,479.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00064634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00132185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00084498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,326.64 or 0.99982919 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.99 or 0.06258096 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003222 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,568,101 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

