CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,348 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.78% of CSG Systems International worth $27,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 433.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

CSG Systems International stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.91. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $51.22.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $238.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Research analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

