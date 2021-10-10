Cubiex Power Achieves Market Cap of $122,898.69 (CBIX-P)

Cubiex Power (CURRENCY:CBIX-P) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Cubiex Power has a total market cap of $122,898.69 and approximately $654.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cubiex Power has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Cubiex Power coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00063629 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00129777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00083214 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,941.24 or 0.99973652 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,409.13 or 0.06203420 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003139 BTC.

About Cubiex Power

Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports

