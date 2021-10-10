Cubiex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $855.00 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. Cubiex has a total market cap of $267,415.04 and approximately $855.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cubiex coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cubiex has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065356 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00134799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00086769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,965.96 or 0.99622291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,525.36 or 0.06389498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Cubiex Coin Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cubiex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubiex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cubiex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

