CUE Protocol Price Down 1.9% This Week (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for $48.32 or 0.00085352 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $368,040.58 and $589.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00062167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.34 or 0.00127784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00081371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,710.42 or 1.00176288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.04 or 0.06108464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003003 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.