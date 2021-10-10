Curve DAO Token (CRV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $160.76 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for about $2.79 or 0.00005039 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $160.76 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00048004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.49 or 0.00225186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00098780 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,580,975,538 coins and its circulating supply is 426,748,438 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

