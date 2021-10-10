CVCoin (CVN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.21 Million

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.37 or 0.00004308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $29.38 million and $1.21 million worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00065541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00135016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00087443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,008.32 or 0.99869434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,566.24 or 0.06474627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003293 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.