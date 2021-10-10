Cyclone Protocol Trading Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $412.64 or 0.00747023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.60 million and $291,973.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 18,409 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

