CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.53 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will report sales of $18.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $17.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $80.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.26 million to $119.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $76.44 million, with estimates ranging from $62.75 million to $104.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.52% and a negative net margin of 96.67%. The company had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of CTMX opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5,827.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 625,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 99.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 118,175.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 40.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 173,087 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 396.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 20,846 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

