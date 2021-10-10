Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Cytosorbents posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 million.

CTSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Sunday.

CTSO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,760. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $309.22 million, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,828,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,552,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,127,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,468,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,772,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 194,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,366,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,679 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

