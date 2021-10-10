Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 22,004 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $39,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Capital International Investors grew its position in Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 718,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Redstone cut shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.24. 2,574,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,178,813. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.09. The firm has a market cap of $180.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $141.33 and a 52 week high of $200.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.