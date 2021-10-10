Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 42,715 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,715 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $27,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,633,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,415,000 after purchasing an additional 130,915 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 71.2% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 570,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,697,000 after purchasing an additional 237,525 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $3,541,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.22. 5,975,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,486,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

