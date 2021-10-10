Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 44,807 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,807 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $26,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after buying an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $264,248,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $197,552,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,328,000 after buying an additional 2,002,254 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MS traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $100.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,300,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,051,215. The company has a market capitalization of $182.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.14.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

