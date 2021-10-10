Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 56,746 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,746 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 9.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its position in International Business Machines by 6.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.75.

NYSE IBM traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $143.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,730,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,674. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

