Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,086 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.6% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $47,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.1% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 377,867 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,510,000 after buying an additional 16,328 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 21,497 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,506,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,381,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $546,462,000 after buying an additional 19,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 49.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 843,268 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $333,656,000 after buying an additional 280,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.83.

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $451.85. 1,542,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,210. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $452.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $470.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

