Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,226 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.7% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $52,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $576.86. 2,051,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,927. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $631.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $567.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.