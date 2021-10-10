Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,801 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $67,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,343,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,058,385. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.82 and its 200-day moving average is $167.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

