Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,507 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $33,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 730,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 762,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,204,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.12. 13,785,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,703,938. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

